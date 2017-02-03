Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta carries a joint opinion by former UK foreign secretary and current head of the International Rescue Committee NGO, David Miliband and MEP Roberta Metsola who make an international appeal for the EU to step in after the US refused to resettle refugees who had already been approved and vetted. In another story, it says that an adjudication committee member who, according to a bidder, would not give a tender costing €250,000 and get nothing in return, told the Commission Against Corruption he did not need money because, in 2014, he had an income of about €100,000.

In-Nazzjon says it is in Germany to investigate the brothel allegations regarding Minister Chris Cardona.

The Malta Independent leads with the deal struck between the government and db San Gorg Property Limited Group for the development of the ITS site in Paceville.

L-Orizzont reports about the new cancer medicine added to the government formulary yesterday.