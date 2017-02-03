Socialist Party leaders meet at PL headquarters

Leaders of European Socialist Parties this morning met at the Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun, just before the beginning of the EU informal summit.

They discussed immigration, the treaty of Rome, relations between the EU and the US and the need for a more social Europe.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the EU finally seemed to be united in its position on migration and understood that action had to be taken. He spoke of the role the Valletta Summit held in Malta more than a year ago had in creating convergence on the need for an action and operational plan.

Those present for the meeting included French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovren, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, European Commissioner Federica Mogherini and Fofi Gennimata, the leader of the Pasok in Greece.

The meeting was also attended by PES Sergei Stanishev and Gianni Pitella, President of the Socialists and Democrats group within the EP.