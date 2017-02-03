Advert
Policeman injured in traffic accident

A 43-year-old police officer from Żurrieq, PC1276 Frankie Zerafa, was grievously injured in a traffic accident this morning while escorting the Prime Minister.

The police said the accident happened in Triq in-Nutar Żarb, Attard, at 8am.

Police Union secretary Sando Camilleri wrote on Facebook this morning that PC Zerafa was was hit by a car which came out from the opposite side of the road. The car threw him off the motorbike and he suffered several fractures.

The police said the car was being driven by a 33-year-old man in Attard.

