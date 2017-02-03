Advert
Friday, February 3, 2017, 15:52

Man dies after choking on food at Agenzija Sapport centre in Gozo

Magisterial inquiry opened

The man found himself in trouble while eating. Photo: Shutterstock

The man found himself in trouble while eating. Photo: Shutterstock

A man died after choking on his food at an Aġenzija Sapport centre today, the government said in a statement. 

Despite staff performing first aid on the man and medics rushing to the scene, the man was pronounced dead a while later. 

Police said the incident happened at 9am in Għajnsielem, Gozo. 

A magistrate is leading an inquiry into the case, and police are investigating further. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Malta EU summit in times of crises

  2. €300m St George's Bay project will give...

  3. Four men and a dog protest against...

  4. Read in full: Commission 'morally...

  5. Residents surprise burglar in their own...

  6. Minister has 'confirmed' Konrad Mizzi...

  7. Wife's plea: ‘I need to know if my...

  8. Watch: Muscat indicates police are not...

  9. One-hour strike by teachers at ‘ghetto’...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed