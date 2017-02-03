Man dies after choking on food at Agenzija Sapport centre in Gozo
Magisterial inquiry opened
A man died after choking on his food at an Aġenzija Sapport centre today, the government said in a statement.
Despite staff performing first aid on the man and medics rushing to the scene, the man was pronounced dead a while later.
Police said the incident happened at 9am in Għajnsielem, Gozo.
A magistrate is leading an inquiry into the case, and police are investigating further.
