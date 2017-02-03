Malta Enterprise takes disciplinary action against Jimmy Magro

Mr Magro was PL general secretary in the 1990s.

Malta Enterprise has taken disciplinary action against Jimmy Magro after a Commission Against Corruption found that there were grounds to investigate him for corruption.

In a brief statement, Malta Enterprise said that it had taken "all possible disciplinary action" in relation to Mr Magro "as stipulated in his contract".

A report tabled in Parliament last Wednesday found that former Labour Party general secretary Mr Magro was involved in "a case of corruption or an attempt of corruption" after having asked for money during a tendering process related to compost industrial machine costing over €250,000.

In its report, the Commission said that it was morally convinced that Mr Magro had solicited money when the tenders were being adjudicated.

Mr Magro, who also served as executive secretary of the Local Councils Association, is now being investigated by the police's economic crimes unit. Justice Minister Owen Bonnici told parliament that the government would be taking disciplinary action against Mr Magro through the Public Service Commission.