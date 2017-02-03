Live: Malta EU summit in times of crises

Malta last hosted an EU summit in November 2015. That's before the migration catastrophe, Brexit... and Donald Trump! HERMAN GRECH will be keeping you updated from Valletta.

7.45am: EU leaders will gather at the palace in Valletta around 9am amid tight security. Traffic in Valletta today might be slightly problematic.

7.40am: The pressures and lobbying from organisations and NGOs have been incessant. This morning, 16 Maltese NGOs called on the European Commission not to respond to the government's call to look into bypassing the so-called principle of non-refoulement where migrants are concerned. "Setting it aside would effectively sign the death sentence for all those people who continue to run away from their homes in search of safety," they said.

7.35am: In the morning, the 28 EU heads of state of government will address the external dimension of migration. They are expected to focus their discussions on the Central Mediterranean route and Libya. A draft of the controversial proposals have been leaked. In the afternoon, discussions will build upon the political reflection on the future of the EU with 27 member states, as the UK's exit looms.

7.30am: All eyes are on Malta today, as EU leaders gather for an informal summit in times of crisis. More than 5,000 migrants died in the Mediterranean in 2016 as they tried to reach Europe. Britain jolted the EU when voters decided to opt out of the bloc, amid rising far-right sentiments in Europe. And then in November, Donald Trump won the US election...