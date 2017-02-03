Advert
Friday, February 3, 2017, 11:27

Frozen strawberries recalled

 

Frozen strawberries packed in one kilogram Begro bags and with a durability date of April 2019 are being recalled as they can be potentially contaminated by the norovirus, the health authorities said.

