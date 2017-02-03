Advert
Friday, February 3, 2017, 16:47

Former Labour minister, broadcaster Joe Grima dies aged 80

Mr Grima was due to turn 81 tomorrow

Joe Grima.

Former Labour Party minister and broadcaster Joe Grima has died aged 80. 

Mr Grima was the CEO of the Malta Broadcasting Authority in the early 1970s before turning to politics. After winning a parliamentary seat in 1976, he served as Industry Minister as well as Tourism Minister in the 1980s. 

His 40-year broadcasting career saw him present shows for the Rediffusion Company, Radio Malta and later on PN and PL TV stations.  

The Żejtun-born Mr Grima quit politics in 1992 to focus on his radio station Live FM. In 1998 the radio station, together with Mr Grima's home and car, were set alight.  

Mr Grima, who served as Malta's envoy to the World Tourism Organisation in recent years, stepped down from the role last May after making controversial comments about London mayor Sadiq Khan. 

In a tweet, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that he was saddened to hear about Mr Grima's passing. 

