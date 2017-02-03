'First decent shot' at tackling Libya migration - Muscat

Donald Tusk and Joseph Muscat speak to the press. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A Libya-specific agreement reached by EU leaders at a summit in Malta today was the continent's "first decent shot" at tackling migration from Libya, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters this evening.

Dr Muscat acknowledged criticism by human rights organisations that the agreement made no mention of humanitarian corridors but said that the plan was a first step.

He said that talks concerning humanitarian corridors would come at a later stage.

Both Dr Muscat and EU Council President Donald Tusk admitted that there were legitimate concerns about political instability in Libya but said the EU was talking to the internationally-recognised Libyan presidency council.

"We know no single authority has control over all Libyan territory," said Mr Tusk, "and this is why we have to support the UN-recognised government."

Dr Muscat reiterated his view that problems in Libya were not an excuse for inaction.

A failure to act would have led to countless deaths in the Mediterranean, prompting accusations that the EU was doing nothing to solve the problem, Dr Muscat said.

The Prime Minister noted that Libya had asked Italy for help with monitoring its extensive coastline and borders.

The two men said that the "unprecedented" agreement reached today was the first practical step in tackling the migration problem from Libya.