Advert
Friday, February 3, 2017, 14:41

Buġibba promenade finally gets a facelift

Works begin days after we highlighted town's shabby state

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

After several months of procrastination, the road along the Buġibba promenade is finally receiving a well-deserved facelift, just days after a report published by the Times of Malta highlighted the bad state of the roads and the general shabbiness of the locality.

READ: Buġibba shabbiness is 'scaring tourists away'

Buġibba residents and shop owners told this newspaper they had had enough of the poor state the popular tourist resort was in and complained that tourists were avoiding Buġibba.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Malta EU summit in times of crises

  2. €300m St George's Bay project will give...

  3. Four men and a dog protest against...

  4. Read in full: Commission 'morally...

  5. Residents surprise burglar in their own...

  6. Minister has 'confirmed' Konrad Mizzi...

  7. Wife's plea: ‘I need to know if my...

  8. Watch: Muscat indicates police are not...

  9. One-hour strike by teachers at ‘ghetto’...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed