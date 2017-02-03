Buġibba promenade finally gets a facelift

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

After several months of procrastination, the road along the Buġibba promenade is finally receiving a well-deserved facelift, just days after a report published by the Times of Malta highlighted the bad state of the roads and the general shabbiness of the locality.

Buġibba residents and shop owners told this newspaper they had had enough of the poor state the popular tourist resort was in and complained that tourists were avoiding Buġibba.