17th century rural structure in Buskett to become educational interpretation centre

A 17th century rural structure, known as Ir-Razzett tal-Għorof, located within the Buskett woodlands, limits of Siġġiewi, will be turned into an educational interpretation centre following planning permission by the Planning Commission.

The approved permission allows for structural alterations namely the installation of internal light-weight partitions to provide sanitary facilities and to separate the internal space into two halls.

Additionally, a ramp formed out of beaten earth will be constructed between the road and the building’s entrance to provide improved accessibility while a cesspit and landscaping works will be carried out around the building.

Sited in an area of high recreational value, Ir-Razzett tal-Għorof, which is constructed in the traditional double skinned globiġerina walls and roofed with “kileb” and stone slabs (xorok) will provide for a much needed facility within the area without encroaching further on the woodlands.

The commission also granted planning permission for the open space area in front of the San Ġwann Parish Church to be redeveloped into a local community facility which will include new offices for the local council, modifications to the layout of the public garden, a multi-purpose hall, a children’s play area, the reconstruction of a new Boċċi Club with its ancillary facilities, and public convenience facilities and a water reservoir.

PV modules will also be placed on top of a galvanised steel frame, to serve as shading areas within the open spaces.