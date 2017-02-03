Futile exercise
There is no doubt at all in my mind that the audit into the assets and offshore accounts of the minister for nothing in the Office of the Prime Minister, will pronounce him innocent, free from guilt and as pure as the driven snow. Still, unless the audit explains how the minister planned to populate his trust account with a €1 million a year on a minister’s salary, I regret I shall consider the audit as an expensive exercise in futility paid for from my taxes.
