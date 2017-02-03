Xewkija leave it late to down SK Victoria Wanderers

Xewkija Tigers joined Nadur Youngsters at the top of the table after a hard-earned 1-0 win over a stubborn SK Victoria Wanderers side.

Xewkija, with Shaun Bajada making his debut following his move from Birkirkara, were made to sweat for the three points as the Citizens were composed at the back, with keeper Matthew Towns making his first appearance for the capital club.

A Johann Attard free-kick was cleared off the line by the Xewkija defence as the Tigers hit back with a Gennaro Hili effort that came off the post.

Xewkija saw more of the ball after the break but to no avail.

At the other end, the Wanderers appealed for a penalty on 75 minutes after Joseph Azzopardi looked to have handled the ball following an attempt by Predrag Djordevic.

However, the referee saw nothing untoward.

Xewkija scored the goal that mattered on 81 minutes when Dene Shields hit home from a Thiago Melo Dos Santos centre.

Match Day 11 came to a close with Victoria Hotspurs beating bottom-placed Xagħra United 2-1 to move away from the relegation zone.

After a tense first half, the Hotspurs broke the deadlock on 67 minutes thanks to Henrique Maciel who found the net following a fine solo move.

Xagħra, still without a win this season, surged forward in attack and drew level on 72 minutes through a Daniel Sowatey header from an Antonio Laskov free-kick.

However, ten minutes from time, Christian Mercieca put the Hotspurs back in the driving seat with a scorching shot from outside the box.

Victoria almost added a third late on but a Jonathan Bajada shot smacked against the crossbar.

Deep into stoppage time Maciel was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Division Two

Sannat Lions obtained an impressive 4-0 win over fellow promotion challengers St Lawrence Spurs.

Sannat’s win was deserved even though they had to wait until the 58th minute to break the stalemate through Antoine Camilleri.

The Spurs opened up and Sunday Baala hit a hat-trick, the last goal coming from a stoppage-time penalty, to round up the score for Sannat.

Għarb Rangers maintained the pace with Sannat after coming from behind to beat bottom-placed Munxar Falcons 4-1.

Michael Mattias Uzor put Munxar ahead on 34 minutes but Għarb’s response came after the break following goals by Andrew Ofulue (51p, 54, 68) and Josef Portelli (90).

In another match, Qala Saints beat Żebbuġ Rovers 4-2.

Dario Zamora put Qala in front early on but Josef Debrincat levelled matters seven minutes later.

The Saints took a 3-1 lead following a Steve Dimech brace and after the break Zamora extended the advantage to 4-1.

The Rovers had Manwel Cordina sent off on 73 minutes but reduced the deficit through an Ejofor Nkwocha penalty late on.