Roma coach Spalletti defends penalty decision

Luciano Spalletti defended the referee’s decision to award Roma a last-gasp penalty as the Serie A side scraped past second-tier Cesena 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Serie B side Cesena had enjoyed slightly the better of the exchanges and were set to take the match into extra-time until a clumsy challenge by goalkeeper Federico Agliardi on Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman led to the penalty.

Totti, 40, drilled the ball home from the spotkick to set up a two-legged semi-final with neighbours Lazio who had ousted Inter on Tuesday.

“I will try to be as honest as possible. In my view it was a penalty, but if they give that against me, I might get angry! It’s still a penalty. We weren’t given one on Sunday and that was a penalty,” Spalletti told Rai Sport.

“People have tried to compare our statistics with others, but last season I had half a campaign before receiving a spot-kick. We didn’t try comparing or complaining, we just focused on climbing up the table.

“When you play these games against this type of opponent, it almost always ends up that way. I tried over the last few days to warn the squad, reminding them Cesena had already knocked out two Serie A teams. I changed things to ensure there were fresh legs. Nothing.

“We were playing decent football, it wasn’t terrible, but the aggression and pace of Cesena caused us problems. In the second half we wasted a few chances that could’ve made it easier.”

For Totti it was his third goal of the season in all competitions and Spalletti heaped praise on the veteran striker.

“If you play him in training, in the garden with his son or in a Coppa Italia quarter-final, he always seeks the moment of magic. He is the Muhammed Ali of football, as he always goes for the knockout blow.

“With him on the pitch, we need to give him the ball! Some people were heading to the parking lot before he brought them back.”