Enrique lauds Messi as Barcelona oust Atletico from Copa

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (left) celebrates his goal with Luis Suarez.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique admitted he was running out of superlatives for Lionel Messi after the Argentine’s superb strike and a goal from Luis Suarez secured a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Suarez and Messi scored in the first half as Barcelona dominated the early stages, taking a two-goal lead into the break at the Vicente Calderon.

However a revitalised Atletico emerged after half-time, pulling a goal back through Antoine Griezmann and creating enough chances to feel hard done by at not going to the Nou Camp at least level.

Barca took an early lead due to some individual brilliance from Suarez.

Javier Mascherano set the forward free inside the Atletico half, and the former Liverpool man ran at the defence, slipping the ball past Stefan Savic before racing onto it and tucking his shot under Miguel Moya.

The lead was doubled shortly after the half-hour mark however, as Messi cut in onto his left foot before rifling an unstoppable shot across Moya into the top corner from 25 yards.

“It’s in big, special games like this that Messi shines,” Enrique told fcbarcelona.com.

“There aren’t many words left to describe him. It’s in big games that we see the best of Messi.

“We’ll try to win this in the second leg and try to keep the ball as much as possible.

“It’ll be a different stage, and one that’s more favourable to us. I hope the Camp Nou will be packed to cheer us on.”

The home side were unable to make any serious chances before the break, but the introduction of Fernando Torres seemed to spark them into action.

A smart free-kick routine found Diego Godin in the area, and he headed back across goal for Griezmann to nod in at the back post.

The French striker was then denied by a sprawling Jasper Cillessen, before Yannick Carrasco’s acrobatic effort flew over.

Messi nearly added a third, but his spectacular free-kick was well saved by Moya, before Neymar fired over.

Torres and Griezmann had late chances to grab the draw, but were unable to find an equaliser.

“We got stuck right into the game, knowing how difficult the first few minutes would be at the Calderon,” added Enrique.

“We knew what dangerous pressure Atletico create. We were in great control of it in the first half, both in defence and when moving into attack.

“In the second half we started to have more problems and the goal got them back into the tie. But it was a magnificent result - we coped well and I’m pleased. We’ve got an interesting second leg ahead of us.”