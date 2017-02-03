IHI, RS2 & MIA all decline on MSE

The MSE Share Index erased most of the gains of the previous two trading sessions as it slipped by 0.54% to 4,715.797 points. The decline in the Index reflects the drops in the share prices of IHI (-4.3%), RS2 (-1.6%) and MIA (-0.5%). Week-on-week, the local equity index eased by a minimal 0.10% on strong volumes worth nearly €1.90 million.

The most actively traded equity today was Malta International Airport plc as twenty-one deals totalling 51,836 shares pulled the equity 0.5% lower to a near three-month low of €4.03 after touching an intra-day high of €4.08 (+0.7%). The airport operator is due to reveal its 2016 financial results on 22 February.

The equity of RS2 Software plc declined by 1.6% to a 2017 low of €1.76 across heightened activity totalling 61,800 shares whilst International Hotel Investments plc slumped 4.3% back to the €0.65 level albeit on trivial volumes. On Tuesday, IHI announced that it appointed Numis Securities to assist it in the exploration of financing options, including potential capital raising, to enable the Group take advantage of its growing pipeline of potential development project opportunities.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was the only positive performing equity today with a gain of 0.2% to the €2.28 level on weak volumes totalling 4,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc closed flat at the €2.17 level across 45,707 shares.

BOV’s insurance associate – Mapfre Middlesea plc – maintained the €2.22 level on a single deal of 6,406 shares.

GO plc held on to its eight-month high of €3.45 after rebounding from an intra-day low of €3.41. A total of 22,223 shares traded.

Similarly, three deals totalling 15,000 shares left the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc unchanged at its near three-year high of €2.02. The Bank is scheduled to publish its full-year results on 21 February.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.30% from its eighteen-month low of 1,117.842 points to 1,121.228 points as euro zone sovereign yields moved slightly lower with the 10-year benchmark German Bund yield easing to 0.441% from 0.45% yesterday. On the economic front, two surveys measuring the level of activity of purchasing managers in the services sector in Germany and the whole of the euro zone economy in January showed marginal progress over the previous month. Furthermore, the total value of inflation-adjusted retail sales in the single currency advanced by a lower-than-expected 1.1% year-on-year in December 2016 compared to +2.3% growth in the previous month.

This afternoon, the Treasury announced that it will be offering three new Malta Government Stock issues, namely: (i) 1.4% MGS 2023 (III); (ii) 1.5% MGS 2027 (I); and (iii) 2.2% MGS 2035 (I). The fixed offer prices will be announced on Wednesday, February 8 in the afternoon. Subscriptions open on Monday 13 February and close on Wednesday, February 15 for the general public or earlier in the case of over-subscription.

This article is brought to you by Rizzo Farrugia Investment Consultants.