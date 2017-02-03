Malta 'a territory of land and sea' at Bozar in Brussels

Malta is being exhibited as a territory of land and sea at an exhibition at the Bozar Centre of Fine Arts in Brussls.

The exhibition story is told in 10 sections featuring over 60 works of art and heritage objects ranging from prehistory to the contemporary.

Caravaggio's Knight of Malta

Select works by Maltese contemporary artists Austin Camilleri and Pierre Portelli engage with the historic objects on display. Camilleri’s works present the Maltese language. Portelli’s works include interactive sound installations which visitors can engage with during their visit.

The exhibition features loans from over 20 museums, cultural heritage institutions and non-governmental organisations in Malta and abroad.

Works on display include maps, archaeological artefacts, paintings, maps, historic arms and weapons, geological finds, models and contemporary art. One of the star items on display, purposely loaned by the Pitti in Florence is Caravaggio’s Knight of Malta painted during the artist’s brief stay on the island between 1607 and 1608 and recently also restored.

An unusual display, perfectly integrated within the exhibition display is a refugee compass recently used in one of the dangerous Mediterranean crossings.

St John the Baptist wearing the red Tabard of the Order of St John.

Other local institutions participating in this exhibition include the Mdina Cathedral Museum, the Victor Pasmore Foundation and Art Gallery, the Notarial Archives, Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, the National Library, Casa Rocca Piccola and the non-governmental organisation Moas.

Two Maltese parish churches, Gudja Parish Church and St Paul’s Collegiate Parish Church (Rabat) also lent works. International lenders include the Louvre, the Malta Study Centre, Hill Museum and Manuscript Library, Minnesota, USA and Fondazione Renzo Piano (Genoa) besides Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy.

The exhibition shall be complemented by a purposely produced catalogue featuring contributions on Malta as territory of land and sea. The exhibition guidebook, that will be distributed free of charge from the exhibition venue, includes short commentaries about select works written by Maltese authors and writers in Malta, Brussels and Luxembourg.

‘Malta - land of sea’ is a Bozar Centre of Fine Arts project in collaboration with Heritage Malta and Arts Council Malta. It also commemorates the 50th anniversary of Malta’s original proposal for the United Nation’s Convention of the Law of the Sea. It will be open between February 17 and May 28.