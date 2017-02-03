'I'll be back', Cameron says in Snapchat video with Schwarzenegger
Former British PM makes an appearance with the Terminator
David Cameron promised he will "be back" as he channelled Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator in a video with the Hollywood star.
The pair appeared together in a Snapchat video posted on the actor's account on Friday captioned "with my great friend David Cameron".
Mr Cameron tells the ex-Republican governor's followers: "I'm here with the governor, he did a great job and I'll be back."
The former prime minister resigned as an MP in September, saying he did not want to be a "distraction" for Theresa May and stressing he had his "own views" on certain issues.
His video with Schwarzenegger comes a day after the Austrian-born actor urged Donald Trump to go back to reality TV so "people can finally sleep comfortably again".
Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California between 2003 and 2011, hit back after President Trump mocked his replacement as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice in the US.
The president suggested the show had been a "total disaster" since Schwarzenegger took over.
The actor responded in a video clip, saying: "Hey Donald, I have a great idea - why don't we switch jobs?"
"You take over TV, because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again, hmm?"
