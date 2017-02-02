Trump reviews 'dumb' refugee deal with Australia after 'worst' call
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has refused to comment on a conversation with President Donald Trump who says he'll study a 'dumb' refugee deal reached between Australia and the US.
The Washington Post reporting the President had ripped into Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the phone at the weekend over a refugee swap deal, saying he described the call as 'the worst so far' before cutting it short.
Turnbull is keeping tight-lipped over the apparent bitter exchange.
"I've seen that report and I'm not going to comment on the conversation, other than to say that ... the President assured me that he would continue with, honour, the agreement we entered into with the Obama administration with respect to refugee resettlement."
But not according the the Post, reporting Trump had accused Australia of attempting to export 'the next Boston Bombers', quoting him saying that taking in more than a thousand asylum seekers from Australia's offshore detention centers was 'the worst deal ever.'
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.