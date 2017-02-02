Trump reviews 'dumb' refugee deal with Australia after 'worst' call

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has refused to comment on a conversation with President Donald Trump who says he'll study a 'dumb' refugee deal reached between Australia and the US.

The Washington Post reporting the President had ripped into Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the phone at the weekend over a refugee swap deal, saying he described the call as 'the worst so far' before cutting it short.

Turnbull is keeping tight-lipped over the apparent bitter exchange.

"I've seen that report and I'm not going to comment on the conversation, other than to say that ... the President assured me that he would continue with, honour, the agreement we entered into with the Obama administration with respect to refugee resettlement."

But not according the the Post, reporting Trump had accused Australia of attempting to export 'the next Boston Bombers', quoting him saying that taking in more than a thousand asylum seekers from Australia's offshore detention centers was 'the worst deal ever.'