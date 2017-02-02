Merkel visits Turkey as ties fray

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, today for the first time since July's failed coup, seeking to bolster a relationship frayed by differences over issues from the fight against terrorism to free speech.

Merkel is due to hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during the one-day visit to Ankara, and is also expected to meet members of the main secularist and pro-Kurdish opposition parties, officials said.

The agenda is expected to include Turkey's migration deal with Europe, cooperation in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, intelligence sharing and human rights.

However, the two NATO allies have been at odds over Turkey's crackdown on dissidents after the failed July 15 coup, as well as Turkey's claims, which Berlin rejects, that Germany is harbouring Kurdish and far-leftist militants.