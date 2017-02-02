EU urged to stop deaths at sea, address deplorable conditions for migrants in Libya

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

EU leaders need to take decisive action to address loss of life in the Mediterranean and the deplorable conditions for migrants and refugees in Libya, the UNHCR and IOM said today.

The UN High Commission for Refugees and the International Organisation on Migration issued the call jointly ahead of the EU leaders' summit meeting in Malta tomorrow.

The summit is expected to declare the EU's determination to take additional action to stem migratory flows along the Central Mediterranean route and break the business model of smugglers, while remaining vigilant about other routes. A draft declaration has listed various measures to be taken by the bloc.

"To better protect refugees and migrants, we need a strong European Union that is engaged beyond its borders to protect, assist and help find solutions for people in need. This includes building capacity to save lives at sea or on land, strengthening the rule of law and fighting against criminal networks," the two organisations said.

"We call for concerted efforts to ensure that sustainable migration and asylum systems are put in place in Libya, when the security and political situation permits, and in neighboring countries.

"We urge a move away from migration management based on the automatic detention of refugees and migrants in inhumane conditions in Libya towards the creation of proper reception services. Open reception centres should offer safe and dignified conditions, including for children and victims of trafficking, and respect key protection safeguards."

The two organisations said they hooped the summit would also help move towards the adoption of a common approach to migration by the European Union.

"Concrete measures in support of the Government of Libya are needed to build capacity to register new arrivals, support the voluntary return of migrants, process asylum claims and offer solutions to refugees. This should include a significant expansion of opportunities for safe pathways such as resettlement and humanitarian admission, among others, to avoid dangerous journeys."