Sliema Wanderers overcome Swieqi in crunch match

Sliema Wanderers extended their lead at the top of the women’s First Division standings after overcoming Swieqi Phoenix who succumbed to their first defeat of the season.

After winning the first set 27-25, Sliema found the going easier in the second, opening a significant lead before wrapping up the set 25-15 in their favour.

Swieqi, however, produced a remarkable comeback in the third, taking it 25-22, putting them in a better position to force a decider.

The Wanderers had other plans though and sought to keep Swieqi at bay for the entire fourth set before prevailing 25-20.

Victory helped Sliema open a six-point lead at the top of the standings even though Swieqi have two games in hand.

Fleur de Lys 2, having played one match less than the leaders, are also still very much in contention.

In the Men’s Super League it was business as usual for Valletta Mapei and Fleur de Lys as both contenders continued with their winning streaks.

Fleur de Lys found the going rather tough against a disciplined Aloysians side who committed too many mistakes on their opponents’ soft spikes and that, perhaps, was their main downfall.

After taking a tight opener 25-23, Fleur de Lys started playing better from the second set onwards with Aloysians finding it difficult to penetrate their opponents’ defensive line before conceding defeat.

Valletta were in a class of their own as they beat Mġarr Volley in straight sets – 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.

Under-18 league

Current U-18 Girls’ League champions, Swieqi Phoenix A, chalked up their fifth successive win of the season after beating a much-improved Paola Volley 3-0.

Swieqi’s second team are still searching for the first win, losing 3-0 to a strong Balzan Flyers side.

After match-day five, Swieqi Phoenix A lead the table with 15 points, followed by Paola Volley, 8, Balzan Flyers, 7, and Swieqi Phoenix B 0.