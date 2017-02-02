Aloysians prevail in top-of-the-table clash

Aloysians von Taine showed their true mettle last weekend after taking sole leadership in the men’s National League following a 27-22 victory over strong challengers Swieqi Phoenix Gasan Mamo at the University Hall.

Aloysians took matters in hand and dominated the early stages, leading 5-1 by the end of the seventh minute of play.

Swieqi tightened up in defence and soon started to raise their scoring rhythm. They fought their way back to keep within striking distance of Aloysians and with 14 minutes left on the clock they had drawn level at 21-all.

But Aloysians regrouped to regain their early edge. Matthew Mamo’s team went on to open a five-goal lead which they preserved until the end of the match for their fourth successive win in the championship.

Champions Luxol handed another defeat to bottom-placed HMS to join Swieqi in second place on nine points, three behind Aloysians.

Luxol were off to an electrifying pace but HMS hit back strongly to close the gap and at half-time they trailed 7-13.

But the HMS boys failed to keep the momentum going in the second half as Luxol’s Boris Volas distinguished himself with a series of well-taken goals to pull his team clear.

Craig Muscat effected some outstanding saves in the HMS goal but in the end he could not prevent his side from going down 27-20.

In the other match, La Salle Rivareno beat Kavallieri RS2 25-20 with Chris Magro scoring 10 goals for the winners.

Kavallieri found it hard to beat La Salle keeper Francesco Musu but they showed better play after the break. However, Bryan Pace’s side never lost pace to seal their second win, leaving Kavallieri without a point.

Standings

Aloysians (4-0-0) 12; Swieqi (3-0-1) 9; Luxol (3-0-1) 9; La Salle (2-0-2) 6; Kavallieri (0-0-4) 0; HMS (0-0-4) 0.