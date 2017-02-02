Announcements

BARTOLO. On January 31, VICTORIA of Mellieħa, widow of Joseph, aged 86, passed away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Ivan and Anton and his wife Claire, her grandchildren, Simon, Sally, Martin and Sara, brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Friday, February 3 at 2.30pm for Mellieħa parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CINI. On February 1, at Il-Madonna tal-Mellieha Home, PAUL, widower of Mary née Fenech of Mellieha, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church,. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his children Joseph and his wife Anna, Philip and his wife Helen, John and his wife Sylvia, Vera and her husband Dennis Fenech, Marlene and her husband Anton Tanti, Rita and her husband Andre’ Beltrano, grandchildren, great grand children, his in-laws, widow of his in-law, and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Saturday, February 4 at 2pm for Marija Bambina, Parish Church, Mellieha where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieha. Donations to the Cloistered nuns of St Catherine in Valletta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

JONES. On January 29, at St Peter’s Hospital, Surrey, PETER, aged 89, former teacher of English and History at St Aloysius’ and St Edward’s colleges, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Therese, née Caruana Galizia, his sons Robert, Andrew and his partner Alison, and Francis and his wife Maggie, his beloved grandchildren Lucy, Matthew and Thomas together with his in-laws Anton and Edwina, Cecilia, and Alfred and Caroline Caruana Galizia and Evelyn and David Learmount, as well as his friends in Sunbury-on-Thames. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesima die since the passing away of JOSEPH CURMI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church.

In Memoriam

BELLIZZI. Cherished and unfading memories of our father PAUL BELLIZZI, MBE on the anniversary of his passing away. Cecilia, Myriam, Dora, Tanya and Louis, and their families.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Martin and Caroline, Rachel and Mark and great-grandchildren.

BORG MERCIECA – GINA. Fond and unfading memories of a dearly loved and very special mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Greatly missed today and every day by her son Hugh and his wife Pat, as well as her grandchildren Michelle and her husband Ivan Refalo and Mark, and her great-grandchildren Roberto and Francesca. A prayer is solicited.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear uncle CARM on the 33rd anniversary of his passing away. Tony, Marina, Cora and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – MAUD. Today the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and always sadly missed. Her daughter Anne.

FENECH. In loving memory of TARCISIO on his 11th anniversary. Sadly missed by his wife Yvonne, his son Patrick and his wife Antoinette, his grandchildren Kurt and Lara, relatives and friends.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 38th anniversary of his death. Rest in peace. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – CHARLES. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mro. SALVINU VELLA of Mellieħa on the 35th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his daughter Violet, his son Joe and family.