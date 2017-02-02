The ACMLab series is Arts Council Malta’s (ACM) regular platform for information, networking and matchmaking sessions as well as discussions and regular meetings with the sector.

As part of ACM’s commitment towards active brokerage in the cultural and creative sector, ACMLab serves as a platform to share information and good practices, debate cultural matters and facilitate networking between peers and other stakeholders.

The session taking place today specifically targets artists interested in getting to know more about artist residencies and cultural exchanges happening locally and internationally. It should also be of interest to artists who are looking to export their work to international platforms.

Representatives of several European networks will also be present at the informal reception being held after the session and will be available to answer any questions about the networks they represent.

This year’s ACMLab series is being presented in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

■ Today’s session is being held at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 6.30pm. To book a place, e-mail: fundinfo@artscouncilmalta.org. Places are allocated on a first-come first-served basis. The next session is scheduled for March 23.