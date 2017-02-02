A musical tribute to Malta

Polish composer Tom Graczyk penned a score as a tribute to the Maltese landscape. Photo: Tom Graczyk

Polish composer Tom Graczyk has just launched a new composition which is a musical tribute to the Maltese landscape.

Graczyk spent nearly two months wandering the coasts of both islands during which time he began to compose Spots in Echoes. Inspired by the beauty of the Maltese landscape and astonished by the surrounding forces of nature, the work is an instrumental impression of his experience. “Spending most of the days by the coast, enchanted by the beauty of nature, I tried to get as close to the edges of the cliffs as possible,” Graczyk explains.

“Watching the spectacular force of the waves hitting the rocky coast, I could feel how the sensation of pleasure mixes with the danger of my presence there.

That’s why Spots in Echoes is my tribute to the beauty of Maltese nature and a subtle call for caution when communing with it.” His work is also very personal: “One morning, I read the Times of Malta and it sent chills down my spine… a 30-year-old Pole had died after falling into the sea in the very same area I was exploring, I felt like it could have been me. I feel like this music is also a kind of memorial to that young person.”

■ Graczyk’s composition can be heard on his music profiles: https://soundcloud.com/tomekgraczyk/spots-in-echoes or http://bit.ly/2jU54or . For more information on the composer, visit http://grako.czuby.net .