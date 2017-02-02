Falcons edge past Overseas

Falcons had to dig deep to beat Swieqi Overseas in Women’s Sevens. Photo: Ian Stilon

Falcons 15

Swieqi Overseas 12

With key ball-carriers Saireeta Cassar and Tessabelle Sultana Evans back for Overseas, it looked an evenly matched affair was on paper.

However, Overseas got off to a poor start when the catch was spilled from Falcons’ kick-off. Playing the advantage, Beverie Sultana scooped up the ball and flipped it left to Carole Casparis who sprinted down the touchline to open the scoring with just 30 seconds on the clock.

The conversion was missed.

Overseas hit back immediately. A powerful break by Sultana Evans set up Cassar who was hauled down just five metres short of the line. The ball was lost and then illegally kicked out of the scrum and Overseas were awarded a penalty.

Roles were reversed as Cassar set up Sultana Evans whose surging run took her clear and under the sticks. Wendy Pace landed the conversion to put her team 7-5 ahead.

When play resumed, Marion Azzopardi slipped the ball wide to Caroline Gafa who injected the necessary pace to finish off the move down the right wing for the Falcons’ girls to regain the lead.

Overseas struck back when Wendy Pace caught the Falcons kick and found Sultana Evans. She switched the ball left to Carole Gachet whose pass located the unmarked Cassar and she duly delivered the goods.

A pulsating first half came to an end with Overseas edging it 12-10.

The second half saw both teams locked in a battle for dominance.

Overseas failed to capitalise when Casparis was sin-binned. Time and again they drove towards the line and were awarded a series of scrums, but grim defending by Falcons held them out.

With Casparis back on, the Falcons regained momentum and a series of attacks saw Overseas give away two penalties in quick succession as they strayed offside.

Another penalty went Falcons’ way after a Katka Vrybacka counter. She took it quickly and flung the ball right to Azzopardi, who set up the fast-finishing Casparis to sprint over for the score.

With the seconds ticking away, Overseas frantically looked for an opening but knocked on as Emma Grech chose the blindside to attack when the opposite flank looked a better option.

Falcons eventually held on to their lead in an entertaining game that could have gone either way.

Star players: Beverie Sultana (Falcons), Tessabelle Sultana Evans (Overseas).

Other results

Kavallieri vs Falcons - 5-36

Overseas vs Kavallieri - 29-5