Cameron's Daily Mail fail?
David Cameron sought to have the editor of the Daily Mail sacked amid fears that his strong support for Brexit would undermine his campaign to keep Britain in the EU, it has been reported.
The former prime minister approached the paper's proprietor, Lord Rothermere, in the run-up to last year's referendum urging him first to rein in Paul Dacre and then to remove him altogether, according to BBC2's Newsnight.
The Daily Mail, in fact, was one of the most vociferous campaigners for Brexit.
A spokesman for Mr Cameron said it was "wrong" to claim he believed he could determine who edited the Daily Mail.
A source from Lord Rothermere's team refused to deny the story.
