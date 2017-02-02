Advert
Thursday, February 2, 2017, 14:55 by

Press Association

Cameron's Daily Mail fail?

UK's former PM David Cameron walking with UK ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

UK's former PM David Cameron walking with UK ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

David Cameron sought to have the editor of the Daily Mail sacked amid fears that his strong support for Brexit would undermine his campaign to keep Britain in the EU, it has been reported.

The former prime minister approached the paper's proprietor, Lord Rothermere, in the run-up to last year's referendum urging him first to rein in Paul Dacre and then to remove him altogether, according to BBC2's Newsnight.

The Daily Mail, in fact, was one of the most vociferous campaigners for Brexit.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said it was "wrong" to claim he believed he could determine who edited the Daily Mail. 

A source from Lord Rothermere's team refused to deny the story.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Wanted drug dealer mocked in police...

  2. Kestrel uses motorway CCTV as vanity mirror

  3. Flowering compost urinals adorn smelly...

  4. Cameron's Daily Mail fail?

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed