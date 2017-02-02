Wife's plea: ‘I need to know if my husband is dead or alive’

Tom Stewart

The wife of a British man who went missing nearly nine months ago is appealing for information that will allow her some closure.

Tom Stewart ran away from Mount Carmel in May of last year.

Since then, his wife, Phyllis, with the help of relatives and friends, has searched high and low for him, to no avail. She is willing to give a reward to anyone with information on where he is.

“I need to know whether my husband is dead or alive. If he’s dead, he deserves a burial,” she told this newspaper.

The two met 26 years ago, got married in 2000 and spent their honeymoon in Malta. They since visited the island several times for a holiday and decided to retire here some 18 months ago.

Mr Stewart was voluntarily admitted to Mount Carmel on May 18 of last year, and while there, he was under level one supervision, meaning he had to be accompanied by medical personnel at all times.

Mr Stewart escaped a couple of days later while walking in an internal garden with his wife. He climbed a tree, jumped a wall and ran away before staff could stop him, his wife told this newspaper.

Ms Stewart said her husband, who would have turned 60 in July, has not left the island and as far as she is aware, the police are still looking for him.

“Usually, when someone dies in Malta, he is found. But they have found nothing about Tom, and it’s a total mystery.

“Nobody knows where he is. Nobody’s seen him,” she said.

Ms Stewart, 69, is trying to get on with her life and has taken up volunteering at a local library. She also plans on reaching out for some counselling.

“I’m doing what can be done. But I need to get some closure, I cannot go on living like this. It’s like you’re suspended in mid-air; you’re halfway up and halfway down,” she said.

Her voice breaking at one moment, she said that the past week had been horrible for her and she had to spend some days indoors on her own.

Ms Stewart noted that she had found the British High Commission to be helpful, while her brother-in-law had visited Malta four times looking for Mr Stewart.

Her sister-in-law has also been to Malta twice to help out and so have her niece, daughter and other friends.

Ms Stewart is convinced that if her husband is not dead, somebody must be helping him.

Anyone with information on Mr Stewart can contact the police on 2122 4001/9 or 119.

