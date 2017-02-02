Three Italians to be charged with drugs importation after cannabis find
The find was made last night following weeks of observation
Three Italians are expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow after some 2.5 kilograms of cannabis were found in a car they were just as it arrived in Malta from Sicily.
The police said the drug was found by the Drug Squad last night following weeks of observation.
The car was searched with the assistance of the Police Dog Section as soon as it came off the Catamaran from Sicily.
The Italians - two men and a woman, aged between 25 and 39, will be charged with the importation of the drug and possession in amounts which denote it was not for their exclusive use.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.