Three Italians to be charged with drugs importation after cannabis find

Three Italians are expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow after some 2.5 kilograms of cannabis were found in a car they were just as it arrived in Malta from Sicily.

The police said the drug was found by the Drug Squad last night following weeks of observation.

The car was searched with the assistance of the Police Dog Section as soon as it came off the Catamaran from Sicily.

The Italians - two men and a woman, aged between 25 and 39, will be charged with the importation of the drug and possession in amounts which denote it was not for their exclusive use.