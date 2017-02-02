Residents surprise burglar in their own home, hold him until police arrive

Members of a Swieqi family were woken by noise caused by a burglar in their own home this morning, and then managed to apprehend him until the police arrived.

The case happened at about 3.30am. The alleged thief, was arraigned within hours and kept behind bars.

Walid Ben Muftah, a plasterer and tile-layer, was accused of the attempted theft of three gold rings, a laptop, two cameras and a pair of earrings. He was also charged with having been armed with a knife or penknife as well as with being a relapser.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia heard how the family members surprised the burglar as he fumbled in the dark with a torch.

The prosecution strongly objected to a request for bail made by the defence pointing out that the accused posed a serious threat to society. The man, apparently under the influence of alcohol, had violated the privacy of the Swieqi family in the middle of the night, the prosecution pointed out.

Moreover, the court was told that the accused had been unable to recall his fixed address when taken into police custody.

The defence argued that the accused had ties in Malta and was innocent until proved guilty.

However, the court, after considering the serious nature of the offence and the accused's criminal record sheet, turned down the request for bail.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid.