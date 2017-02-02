Regional Road to be partly closed for 2 hours tonight
Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, from the Regional Road tunnels to the Kappara roundabout and the slip road near the skate park in the direction of Paceville will be closed for about two hours from 10pm this evening.
Transport Malta said a crane will be operating in the area.
During the road closure, traffic will be diverted to the Birkirkara bypass.
