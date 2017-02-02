Advert
Thursday, February 2, 2017, 15:38

Regional Road to be partly closed for 2 hours tonight

Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, from the Regional Road tunnels to the Kappara roundabout and the slip road near the skate park in the direction of Paceville will be closed for about two hours from 10pm this evening.

Transport Malta said a crane will be operating in the area.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted to the Birkirkara bypass.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. €300m St George's Bay project will give...

  2. Consultant to sue Caruana Galizia over...

  3. Read in full: Commission 'morally...

  4. Minister has 'confirmed' Konrad Mizzi...

  5. Residents surprise burglar in their own...

  6. Engineers dismantled aircraft's...

  7. Wife's plea: ‘I need to know if my...

  8. Four men and a dog protest against...

  9. Watch: Muscat indicates police are not...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed