Rabat to re-enact Roman memorial festival for the dead

Mortem is being held during what was once known as the Roman feast of the parentalia. One highlight, Agape, is a meal to commemorate deceased loved ones. Photos provided by Heritage Malta

Part of an ancient festival that the Romans organised every year in remembrance of the dead will be re-enacted this month at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat.

One of the highlights at Heritage Malta’s event Mortem, which will be held on February 12, will be the feast of Agape – a meal held to commemorate deceased loved ones.

Mortem is for this purpose being held during the period of what used to be known as the Roman feast of the parentalia – an annual festival held in remembrance of the dead.

The entrance to the main complex of the catacombs consists of two large halls that include two circular tables set on a low platform with sloping sides, known as Agape tables. The rites of burial were renewed on a yearly basis and catacombs hosted commemorative meals during this annual festival of the dead.

Another highlight of Mortem will be a short performance depicting a Roman funeral that visitors can participate in, followed by a meal based on the typical Roman food served during such a celebration. The event will include treasure hunts for children and lectures on Roman soldiers, traditions and the excavation at St Paul’s Catacombs, among other activities.

There will also be a parade and drill by the Legio X Fretensis re-enactment group. On this occasion, St Augustine’s Catacombs, which are normally only accessible to the public on request, will be open to visitors.

For this event, the site will be open from 9am to 6pm – the last entrance being at 5pm – and the entrance fee will be reduced to €2, including admission to St Augustine’s Catacombs. Find more information on www.heritagemalta.org.