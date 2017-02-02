PN leader welcomes EP President Antonio Tajani at party headquarters

EP President Antonio Tajani is a true friend of Malta and knows the country’s realities well, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said today.

He was speaking during a meeting with President Tajani at the party’s headquarters in Pieta.

Dr Busuttil congratulated Mr Tajani on his recent appointment and thanked him for his dedication and commitment towards the European cause.

Mr Tajani thanked the Nationalist MEPs for their commitment and said that Malta understood the challenge European institutions were facing in their bid to be closer to the people.

Malta could be a protagonist for this to take place, he said, adding that intentions were not enough, however, and they had to be supported by concrete action.