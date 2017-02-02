New cancer medicine on government formulary
A new cancer medicine Capecitabine is to be included in the government formulary with immediate effect, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.
Breast, stomach, liver and pancreas cancer patients will benefit from the drug. It is estimated that around 100 patients need this medicine each year.
The minister said new cancer medicine to be added to the formulary in the coming weeks includes Mitomycine and Doxorubicin. Some 500 patients would benefit.
Other cancer medicine is planned for inclusion in the coming months.
