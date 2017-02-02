Motorcyclist injured in Mġarr crash
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was injured this morning when he crashed in Mġarr.
The police said the Sta Venera resident lost control of his Yamaha in Triq Sir Temi Żammit at about 11.30 am.
His injuries were described as grievous.
