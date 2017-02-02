Man who planned to sell contraband cigarettes gets suspended jail term

A man was today given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted keeping in his possession around 25,000 contraband cigarettes with the intention of selling them.

Anthony Micallef, 59, from Santa Lucia, was arrested following a search inside a garage owned by the accused.

The prosecution explained how the police had been tipped off about a possible cigarette cache inside the garage in Fgura.

When police and customs officials converged upon the premises, the accused at first allegedly refused to cooperate and was reluctant to grant access to the garage, the court was told.

After eventually producing the keys to the premises, the accused opened the garage inside which the officers discovered 125 boxes containing around 25,000 cigarettes of various popular brands.

The court, presided by magistrate Ian Farrugia, was informed that the value of the cache amounted to €725. The merchandise was subject to excise duty, import duty and VAT totalling over €5,500.

The accused, who intended to sell the contraband, must have been assisted by third parties, the prosecution remarked.

The court, after hearing the accused plead guilty to the charges, even after having been given time to reconsider his plea, condemned the man to a jail term of 18 months suspended for two years. It also imposed a fine of €14,056 which comprised the sum owed by way of duty and taxes upon the merchandise. The court further ordered the seizure of the cigarettes.

The accused's lawyer filed notice of appeal.

Inspectors Rennie Stivala and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted. Lawyer Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici was defence counsel.