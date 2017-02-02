Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with a call by the president of the Malta Developers' Association, Sandro Chetcuti, for migrants to be given a work permit, saying it would be a boon for them and the construction industry.

In-Nazzjon highlights a report by the Commission against Corruption saying it was morally convinced that former PL General Secretary Jimmy Magro requested money during adjudication of tenders.

The newspaper also reports that Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona took a different airport gate to avoid journalists when he arrived in Malta yesterday.

The Malta Independent says there are calls for the November Matsec exams to be moved to November, while allowing provisional entry into the university.

l-orizzont says the police are not sure that the car bomb explosion on Sunday amounted to murder, since the bomb was actually being carried inside the car.