Major traffic, parking restrictions in Valletta tomorrow

Traffic in Valletta will be heavily restricted tomorrow and parking will not be allowed in the following roads as from 5am.

• Triq ir-Repubblika – between Triq l-Arċisqof and Triq San Iermu

• Triq il-Mediterran - between Triq San Nikola and l-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu

• Il-Pjazza tal-Evans

• Il-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu - between Triq il-Lanez and l-Pjazza tal-Evans

• Triq it-Tramuntana - between Triq Merkanti and l-Pjazza tal-Evans

• Triq San Bastjan - between Triq il-Lanez and the Gun Post (Ring Road)

• Xatt il-Barriera - between the roundabout at Telgħet Ta’ Liesse and the Siege Bell Memorial

• Xatt Lascaris – between il-Mina tad-dwana and Telgħet il-Kurċifiss

• Xatt Pinto – between Xatt Lascaris and the Mina tal-Parkeġġ tal-MCP

• Telgħet il-Kurċifiss – the parking on the lower road

• Telgħet il-Kurċifiss – from Xatt Lascaris to Triq Vilhena

• Triq Vilhena – from Triq il-Kapuċċini to Triq San Franġisk

• Triq San Franġisk – from Triq Vilhena to the War Memorial

• Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir – form the War Memorial to Triq Hanibal Scicluna

• Triq l-Isptar l-Antik - between Triq San Pawl and Triq Merkanti (including the parking on the side of Dar il-Mediterran)

• Triq San Pawl - between Triq San Nikola and Triq l-Isptar l-Antik

• Triq Sant Ursola - between Triq San Nikola and Triq il-Bjar

• Triq il-Bjar - between Triq San Nikola and Triq l-Isptar l-Antik

• Pjazza Hannibal Scicluna - all parking (except for the area reserved for the Education Department)

• Triq Hannibal Scicluna - between Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir and the AFM Maritime Base

• Xatt it-Tiben - between the AFM Maritime Base and the Excelsior Hotel

• Belt Is-Sebħ - between the Ospizio and Triq Hannibal Scicluna

• Triq Joseph Mangion - between the public library and Bieb il-Polverista, including the area of the Ġnien is-Swar tal-Msida

Valletta residents can leave their car parked at this spots until 6pm if they would have parked there on the previous night.

Access to the Valletta ring road, between the Baviera and Dar il-Mediterranea will be restricted to traffic except for cars leaving Valletta between 8am and 2pm and from 3pm to 8pm.

Access to Xatt il-Barrieri between the roundabout Ta' Liesse and Dar il-Mediterran will be restricted from 8am to 1pm and between 3 and 5pm except for residents.

Access to Triq ir-Repubblika would be closed from 7am to 2pm and from 4 to 8pm.

Access and parking in the zone around the Excelsior Hotel will be restricted to traffic at all times except for people having the required accreditation, and clients of the hotel, the public library, the Restoration Unit, Education Department employees, members of the AFM Maritime Section and Haywharf clients and employees.

Residents have been offered the possibility to park at the MCP in Floriana and a Park and Ride service is also being offered.

The following areas will be closed also to pedestrians for security reasons.

From 3 to 5.30pm:

• Triq il-Mediterran – from Triq San Nikola to Pjazza tal-Evans

• Pjazza Sant’ Iermu - from Pjazza tal-Evans to Triq Merkanti

• Triq it-Tramuntana - from Pjazza tal-Evans to Triq Merkanti

From 12.15 to 2pm:

• Triq ir-Repubblika –from St Christopher Street to Cart Street

• Triq il-Merkanti – from Triq St Lucia to Pjazza Kastilja

• Triq San Ġwann – from Strada Stretta to Triq San Pawl

• Triq iż-Żakkarija - from Triq San Ġwann to Melita Street

• Triq l-Arċisqof - from Strada Stretta to Triq il-Merkanti

• Old Theatre Street – from Strada Stretta to Triq il-Merkanti

• Triq Santa Lucija - from Triq ir-Repubblika to Triq it-Teżor

• Pjazza La Vallette – from Triq iż-Żakkarija to Pjazza Kastilja

• Triq Papa Piju – from the stairs of Pjazza Teatru to Pjazza Kastilja

• Triq San Pawl – from Pjazza Kastilja to Melita Street

• Triq il-Batterija – from Melita Street to Pjazza Kastilja

• Barrakka Upper Gardens

• Rampa ta’ Central Bank Annex to Triq Gilormu Cassar

• Triq Ġlormu Cassar – from theWar Memorial to Triq San Pawl

• Lascaris Wharf –from the Telgħa tal-Kurċifiss to Lascaris Tunnel.