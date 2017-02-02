Advert
Thursday, February 2, 2017, 16:53

Donald Tusk arrives in Valletta in preparation for tomorrow's summit

Summit will focus on Brexit, migration and situation in Libya

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

European Council President Donald Tusk arrived in Valletta in preparation for tomorrow's EU summit this afternoon.

The summit, which forms part of Malta’s EU presidency, will be focusing on Brexit, migration and the situation in Libya.

In a letter to national leaders last week, Mr Tusk said the EU today faced the greatest challenges in its 60-year history.

He said an “assertive China”, “Russia’s aggressive policy” toward its neighbours and “radical Islam” fuelling anarchy in the Middle East and Africa were key external threats. These, he said, “as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration, all make our future highly unpredictable”.

The former Polish prime minister called on Europeans to stick together to avoid domination by three other continental powers.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. €300m St George's Bay project will give...

  2. Consultant to sue Caruana Galizia over...

  3. Read in full: Commission 'morally...

  4. Minister has 'confirmed' Konrad Mizzi...

  5. Residents surprise burglar in their own...

  6. Engineers dismantled aircraft's...

  7. Wife's plea: ‘I need to know if my...

  8. Four men and a dog protest against...

  9. Watch: Muscat indicates police are not...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed