Donald Tusk arrives in Valletta in preparation for tomorrow's summit

Photo: Reuters

European Council President Donald Tusk arrived in Valletta in preparation for tomorrow's EU summit this afternoon.

The summit, which forms part of Malta’s EU presidency, will be focusing on Brexit, migration and the situation in Libya.

In a letter to national leaders last week, Mr Tusk said the EU today faced the greatest challenges in its 60-year history.

He said an “assertive China”, “Russia’s aggressive policy” toward its neighbours and “radical Islam” fuelling anarchy in the Middle East and Africa were key external threats. These, he said, “as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration, all make our future highly unpredictable”.

The former Polish prime minister called on Europeans to stick together to avoid domination by three other continental powers.