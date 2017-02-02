Holocaust survivor sounds ISIS warning

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

One of the last survivors of the Holocaust, 80-year-old Dutchman Nico Kamp, has warned that the rise of the Islamic State was as horrible as the Auschwitz concentration camps as people all around the globe were living in constant fear of terrorism.

Speaking during a round table discussion with the media this afternoon, Mr Kamp, a retired diplomat, also spoke about the current political situation in the United States and the harsh stance taken by President Donald Trump on migration.

Mr Kamp said this was the result of the poor choice of candidates presented to Americans.

“Such a big and important country like the US, they had only these two people to choose from. They could do much better,” he remarked when asked on his views about Mr Trump’s policies so far.

Mr Kamp was meeting the media ahead of a Holocaust Memorial Day seminar tomorrow, being organised by the President’s Foundation for the Well-being of Society at San Anton Palace.

Dr Kamp, together with two other Holocaust survivors, Petra and Franz Michalski, will be the main speakers during this event.

Mr Michalski’s family had gone into hiding just minutes before the Gestapo arrived to arrest them, after they got wind of their deportation by some friends.

They survived with the help of courageous German individuals who risked their lives and provided them with food and shelter.

Dr Kamp had to go into hiding with his brother 13 times when his parents were sent to Auschwitz on the same train carrying Anne Frank.

While his father was sent to the gas chamber on arrival in January 1945, his mother miraculously survived and was reunited with her children. Dr Kamp is a frequent speaker for the Anne Frank Foundation in Italy.