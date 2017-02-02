Hammer attacker gets one year in jail

A man was today sent to prison for a year following a hammer attack in Paola on Saturday at around 1pm.

Syrian Mohammed Al Hussein, 38, residing in Marsa pleaded guilty to having assaulted his victim, also a Syrian, who suffered serious head injuries and a dislocated right hand finger.

The accused also admitted to having caused voluntary damage to a car parked in the street where the violent incident took place.

The court, presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, noted that the victim suffered two extensive injuries which had been stitched and which showed up clearly on his bald head.

After considering the accused's early guilty plea, his cooperation with the police as well as his previously clean criminal record, the court condemned the man to 12 months imprisonment.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted.