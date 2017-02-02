Fishermen claim contaminated diesel damaged their boat's engine

File photo.

Two full-time fishermen have filed a judicial protest claiming that contaminated diesel damaged their fishing boat's engine. They are demanding compensation.

Joseph and Michael Morino, owners of the trawler Consiglia Madre, filed proceedings against Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Limited, the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries and the National Fisheries Cooperative.

They demanded compensation for damage caused by excessive water content in the diesel and also for expenses incurred to determine the purity of the fuel.

Tests carried out by Inspectorate Malta Ltd had proved that the water content in the diesel was twice over the legal maximum, they said.

The fishermen also called upon the authorities to stop this abusive sale of contaminated fuel.

They also requested the court to condemn MOBC to make good the damage caused to their engine and to compensate them for the loss of income incurred while repairs where ongoing.

Lawyer Anna Mallia signed the protest.