Fewer church weddings took place in Malta last year

A total of 1,354 Church weddings were registered at the Archbishop’s Curia last year, 104 less than in 2015. Both partners in 1,160 of them were Maltese.

Ten weddings between Maltese couples living abroad were also registered and there were 11 weddings between foreign couples.

There were 73 weddings between Maltese and foreigners (34 men and 39 women) - 39 between Maltese and foreign Catholics, 26 between Maltese Catholics and foreign Christians and eight between Maltese and non-Christian foreigners.

They foreign partners came from 34 countries including nine from Italy, seven from the UK and six from Russia.

The most popular months for weddings were June, May and July. Couples were mostly aged between 20 and 29.

The Curia said there were also 76 weddings that were convalidated. There were 17 widows or widowers who remarried and 51 people who got married after their first wedding was declared null.

This information does not include church weddings in Gozo.