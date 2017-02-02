It seems the developers’ ruthless and, in reality, barbaric plans for development of towers in Paceville and Mrieħel might be modified.

The developers might be getting shamed into making some kind of concession to build fewer floors for their monsters of greed. This is positive in itself. However, it is not enough.

Malta must not depend on their ‘generosity’. Their beloved towers from hell should not go up in the first place. Who can trust them when construction starts? Who will stop them if they stealthily add more floors when time passes? Even now, as we talk, there’s a tall building in the Tignè area that has visibly mushroomed up into another tasteless eyesore for everyone to see. Was this sanctioned legally?

These developers, and their insatiable greed that knows no bounds, need to be stopped and controlled. The government, to whom we pay our taxes, should start to do its duty and listen to the people and save us from those destroying Malta senselessly, not support the developers and facilitate things for them. The government should stand for the people and the common good not the good of a handful of powerful individuals whose only interest is making money, at any cost.

To developers I say: stop ravaging Malta, enough harm has been done. We are far too small to have such monsters in our midst, monsters that will change Malta physically forever.

Let go, Malta belongs to all of us. Let us live and breathe freely.