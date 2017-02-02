Ministerial silence
This newspaper carried an article titled ‘Transport Minister refuses to publish suspended tender inquiry findings’ (January 12).
I do not understand the need of such a heading bearing in mind that refusal to publish anything concerning this government has become the norm and not the exception. Joe Mizzi is merely following the example of other Cabinet ministers in this regard.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.