Forty years later

The newspaper Il-Furjana has done it again.

Further to the letter by Joe Bugeja ‘It’s all about Floriana’ (January 18), allow me to refer to the initiative taken by the newspaper board and congratulate them for reuniting former Floriana players and pose in front of the statue of St Publius at the Floriana church, on the occasion of the liturgical feast, as they had done 40 years ago. I hope they will continue to hold such events for us, Furjaniżi and subscribers (even living outside Floriana).

I eagerly await the April issue of Il-Furjana, before this year’s feast.