Court inconsistency

KSU – Kaċċaturi San Ubertu note the discrepancy in court sentences with regard to unlawful possession of firearms or ammunition when hunters and non-hunters are involved.

A recent case of an American citizen apprehended at the airport in possession of a pistol and ammunition and unlicensed to carry firearms is the perfect example. The court, through defence counsel, was aware the accused “had civil cases pending before the Maltese courts and felt threatened” and apart from a suspended prison sentence, suspension of the licence and confiscation of the firearm and ammunition, also imposed a fine of €400.

In 2016, a licensed hunter found with 100 cartridges outside hunting hours and carrying no weapon was fined €2,000, had his hunting and weapons licences revoked for two years and the shotgun ammunition confiscated.

Do our courts not differentiate between the implications of illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition by a person that feels threatened and also of attempting to carry same onto an aircraft and a licensed hunter leaving his cartridges in a locked car after hunting hours?

Certainly, the sentences in both instances reflect a lack of understanding of the likely implications of both crimes.