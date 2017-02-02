Clear talking
In his letter ‘Modern talking’ (January 25), Albert Cilia Vincenti made the following statement: “For the women who use them (MAPs), this is a private matter and the intention is obviously to avoid an unwanted pregnancy not to abort unborn kids.”
In saying so he blithely dismisses the entire issue as a matter of intention alone. The fact of the matter, however, is that there is a world of difference between, on the one hand, intending contraception by use of a system that, to the best of one’s knowledge, is exclusively contraceptive in effect and, on the other hand, by knowingly employing a system that is just as likely to be abortive in effect as it is to be contraceptive. The key word, of course, is ‘knowingly’. It renders the choice a matter of life and death.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.