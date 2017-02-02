Tello strikes for Fiorentina

Cristian Tello’s second-half double denied Pescara just their second Serie A win of the season as Fiorentina secured a last-gasp 2-1 win at Stadio Adriatico, last night.

Massimo Oddo’s struggling side have only registered one victory this term, back in August, and that only came because Sassuolo played an ineligible player in their 2-1 win.

The hosts began the brighter, though, and deservedly took the lead on 15 minutes when Cristiano Biraghi slipped in Gianluca Caprari, who tucked the ball into the bottom right corner from 16 metres out.

Fiorentina winger Josip Ilicic hit the post with a left-footed curling free-kick on 54 minutes but the Viola were level midway through the second half.

On-loan Barcelona forward Tello shuffled his way into space and fired home into the top corner on 68 minutes.

Ilicic then blazed over when well placed but it mattered little as Tello’s cross evaded everyone and crept into the far post in the fifth minute of added time.